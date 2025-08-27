Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

