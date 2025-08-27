FORA Capital LLC Buys 33,557 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.