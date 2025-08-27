Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 36,354 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

