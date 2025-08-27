Financial Comparison: OneMain (NYSE:OMF) vs. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OneMain and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 0 3 6 1 2.80 Capital One Financial 0 4 13 3 2.95

OneMain currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $238.81, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than OneMain.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

OneMain has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneMain and Capital One Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $4.99 billion 1.46 $509.00 million $5.54 11.04 Capital One Financial $53.94 billion 2.67 $4.75 billion $1.95 115.32

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OneMain. OneMain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OneMain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OneMain pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. OneMain pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital One Financial pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OneMain has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. OneMain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 12.63% 20.65% 2.57% Capital One Financial N/A 10.01% 1.40%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats OneMain on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It sells its products through its website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

