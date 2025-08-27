The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Allstate has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $21.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.