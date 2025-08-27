China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, August 29th. Analysts expect China Coal Energy to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $43.6730 billion for the quarter.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCOZY opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.18. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

