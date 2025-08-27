China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, August 29th. Analysts expect China Coal Energy to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $43.6730 billion for the quarter.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCOZY opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.18. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.10.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Coal Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.