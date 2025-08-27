Head-To-Head Contrast: Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) versus M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taylor Wimpey and M/I Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 1 2 0 1 2.25 M/I Homes 1 0 2 2 3.00

M/I Homes has a consensus target price of $162.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes 11.40% 17.23% 11.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and M/I Homes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.09 $433.99 million N/A N/A M/I Homes $4.49 billion 0.87 $563.72 million $18.21 8.00

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

