The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $5,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

