331,029 Shares in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 331,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,223,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 423,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MBS opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.