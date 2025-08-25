Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.01 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

