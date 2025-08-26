Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $232.2290 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.