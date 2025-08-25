Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $204.8070 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

