NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.1740 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

