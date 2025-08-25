CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

NYSE MPC opened at $170.5290 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 54.01%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

