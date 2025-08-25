APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $515.8540 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.12 and a 200 day moving average of $505.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

