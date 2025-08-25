Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CB opened at $277.3750 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

