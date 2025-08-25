BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 310 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.4070 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.