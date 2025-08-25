BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,121 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 3.2%

CSGP stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.