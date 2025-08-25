Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,472.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $81.13 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

