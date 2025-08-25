CSM Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 64.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 45,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $318.9630 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.