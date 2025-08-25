Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $142.8890 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.