EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases 9,384 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 5.6% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $198.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

