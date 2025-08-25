Full Sail Capital LLC Has $446,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

UNP stock opened at $227.4770 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.