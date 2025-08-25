Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

