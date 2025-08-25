Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $402.0750 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,179 shares of company stock worth $9,636,871 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

