Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.81 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.46 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.