Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 2,519 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.9870 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

