iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

