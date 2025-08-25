Long Pond Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592,082 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.8890 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

