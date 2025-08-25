UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 12,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 53 House LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. 53 House LLP now owns 86,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:UNH opened at $307.0980 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

