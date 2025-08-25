Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,862 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts makes up approximately 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $52,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The business had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,412,210.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 314,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $7,288,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,984. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

