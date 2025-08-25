178,753 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,284,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 5.1%

VNO opened at $38.0120 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

