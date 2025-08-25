Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.