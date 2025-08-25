Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.