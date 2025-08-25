BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,905 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,900,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $58.3030 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

