50,368 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $102.5460 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

