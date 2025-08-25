The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $372.9950 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.