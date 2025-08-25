Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

