Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 5,345,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 54,930,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,000,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.