Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 4,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Ascentage Pharma Group International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

