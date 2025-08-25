Reviewing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kenvue and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 7 5 0 2.31 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $24.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kenvue has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.37% 20.06% 7.78% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and TAAT Global Alternatives”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.14 billion 2.72 $1.03 billion $0.74 28.96 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.57

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kenvue beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

