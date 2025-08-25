Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2025 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/22/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2025 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/21/2025 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

