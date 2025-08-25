Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA opened at $19.1650 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

