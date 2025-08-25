SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,363,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $31.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
