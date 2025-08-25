Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,143 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 311,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.