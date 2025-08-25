Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew J. Leonard sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $611,635.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,092.64. The trade was a 42.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $4,792,234.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 431,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,062,844.80. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,247 shares of company stock worth $35,300,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $91.01 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 0.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

