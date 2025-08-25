Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

NYSE ASA opened at $35.9690 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 354,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,534,040.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,040,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000,903.85. This trade represents a 9.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 818,567 shares of company stock worth $28,752,575. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

