Allstate Corp Sells 21,072 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,000 shares of company stock worth $88,763,320. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of APH opened at $109.3140 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

