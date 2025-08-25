Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $648.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

