Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $586,000 Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

